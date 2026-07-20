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Home / Videos /  NC  holds Protest In Delhi For Statehood Restoration

 NC  holds Protest In Delhi For Statehood Restoration

National Conference along with Congress leadership today held protest in Delhi for Statehood restoration. The protest was held outside Delhi House of J&K government not at Jantar Mantar. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the people of Jammu and...

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Daily Excelsior
12:54 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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National Conference along with Congress leadership today held protest in Delhi for Statehood restoration. The protest was held outside Delhi House of J&K government not at Jantar Mantar. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been forced to come to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of their promise to restore statehood after the Assembly elections.

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