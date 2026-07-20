NC holds Protest In Delhi For Statehood Restoration
National Conference along with Congress leadership today held protest in Delhi for Statehood restoration. The protest was held outside Delhi House of J&K government not at Jantar Mantar. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the people of Jammu and...
National Conference along with Congress leadership today held protest in Delhi for Statehood restoration. The protest was held outside Delhi House of J&K government not at Jantar Mantar. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been forced to come to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of their promise to restore statehood after the Assembly elections.
Advertisement
Advertisement