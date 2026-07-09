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Home / Videos / NC Has Invited Mirwaiz, BJP, PDP & Congress To Join Delhi Statehood Protest: Tanvir Sadiq

NC Has Invited Mirwaiz, BJP, PDP & Congress To Join Delhi Statehood Protest: Tanvir Sadiq

National Conference Chief Spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the party has invited all stakeholders, including the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, trade bodies, the BJP, PDP, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, other political parties, and...

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Daily Excelsior
05:44 PM Jul 09, 2026 IST
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National Conference Chief Spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the party has invited all stakeholders, including the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, trade bodies, the BJP, PDP, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, other political parties, and former MLAs, to participate in its proposed Delhi protest seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He said invitation letters

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