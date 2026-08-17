NC Has Crossed All Limits Of Corruption: LOP Sunil Sharma
LOP Sunil Sharma today alleged that Omar Abdullah government has crossed all limits of corruption and has failed to provide people centric governance. BJP today held protest outside civil secretariat Jammu to protest against alleged governance failure of NC...
LOP Sunil Sharma today alleged that Omar Abdullah government has crossed all limits of corruption and has failed to provide people centric governance. BJP today held protest outside civil secretariat Jammu to protest against alleged governance failure of NC government
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