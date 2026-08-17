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Home / Videos / NC Has Crossed All Limits Of Corruption: LOP Sunil Sharma

NC Has Crossed All Limits Of Corruption: LOP Sunil Sharma

LOP Sunil Sharma today alleged that Omar Abdullah government has crossed all limits of corruption and has failed to provide people centric governance. BJP today held protest outside civil secretariat Jammu to protest against alleged governance failure of  NC...

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Daily Excelsior
04:04 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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LOP Sunil Sharma today alleged that Omar Abdullah government has crossed all limits of corruption and has failed to provide people centric governance. BJP today held protest outside civil secretariat Jammu to protest against alleged governance failure of  NC government

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