NC has betrayed people’s mandate, BJP will expose it: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma today accused the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) Government for utterly failing to fulfil the promises it made in its 2024 election manifesto.

Sat Sharma, who chaired a meeting of senior party leaders at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, on Thursday to review the organizational and prevailing socio-political situation in Jammu & Kashmir and finalize the party's strategy to intensify public outreach and safeguard the interests of the people, said the NC secured votes by making unrealistic assurances, but after assuming office it abandoned the very people who trusted it.

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The meeting was attended by J&K BJP general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, and Gopal Mahajan, MLA, Sham Lal Sharma, along with other senior party leaders.

Sharma said the Government has failed on every major front, including unemployment, inflation, erratic power and water supply, poor civic amenities, delayed development works, deteriorating road infrastructure, and effective grievance redressal. Instead of providing accountable governance, the NC leadership is busy in misleading the people through political rhetoric and diversionary tactics.

"The people voted with hope, but the NC Government has repaid their trust with betrayal. The gulf between its promises and performance continues to widen. Rather than solving public problems, the Government is trying to distract people from its failures," Sat Sharma said.

Sharma said that youth, farmers, traders, daily wagers, employees, and other sections of society are increasingly feeling neglected due to the Government's indecisiveness and lack of vision.

Sat Sharma said the BJP's national leadership has made it unequivocally clear that misgovernance, administrative inefficiency, and anti-people policies will not be tolerated in Jammu & Kashmir. He asserted that the BJP will continue to expose every failure of the NC Government and raise every issue affecting the common people, both on the streets and through democratic institutions.

Sat Sharma added that the BJP will further strengthen its grassroots organization, intensify public outreach, and ensure that every genuine grievance of the people is effectively pursued. Jammu & Kashmir deserves a Government committed to development, transparency, employment, and equitable growth, not one surviving on slogans and deception. BJP will stand firmly with the people and hold the NC Government accountable for every unfulfilled promise, he said.