NC Govt’s negligence costing farmers their precious cattle: Dr Manyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: J&K BJP senior leader and MLA, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal launched a scathing attack on the NC-led Government for what he termed its administrative negligence and failure to protect the livestock of farmers from the deadly Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), saying that the loss of precious cattle is not merely an animal-health issue but a serious economic blow to thousands of farming families across Jammu province.

Dr. Manyal accompanied by MLA Mohan Lal and MLA Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj. J&K BJP media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra and SC Morcha president, Dharminder Kumar was addressing a press conference at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here, today.

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Dr. Manyal said the NC Government had been repeatedly apprised of the spread and severity of Lumpy Skin Disease, yet failed to take timely and effective preventive measures. He said that the administration's failure to ensure the availability of the appropriate vaccine has resulted in the loss of hundreds of cattle, leaving poor farmers to bear an unbearable financial burden.

He said LSD emerged as an epidemic during 2021-22, when Goat Pox Vaccine (GPV) was used as a control measure. However, India subsequently developed an indigenous LSD-specific vaccine for cattle. The Homologous Live Attenuated Lumpy Skin Disease (LA-LSD) vaccine was recommended for use following the requisite regulatory approvals, providing a more targeted preventive measure against the disease.

Dr Manyal said that the Union Government recommended the LSD-specific vaccine in place of GPV, particularly in view of the latter's comparatively poor effectiveness against LSD. He further pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu had, in May 2026, requested the J&K Government to switch from GPV to the LSD-specific vaccine.

But the J&K Government failed to make adequate budgetary provision for procuring the required LSD vaccine, he said.

He said the disease has now affected several districts, including Jammu, Kathua and Samba, with farmers facing the devastating loss of cattle. A productive cattle animal can be worth up to one lakh rupees, he said, meaning every death can wipe out a substantial portion of a poor farmer's savings and livelihood.

Dr. Manyal questioned why the AHD failed to act proactively despite repeated warnings and visible deaths of livestock. He said the Government must immediately wake up from its "deep slumber", allocate a dedicated budget for the effective LSD vaccine.