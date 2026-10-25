NC Govt neglecting hilly, remote areas of Kathua: Khatana

Cultural festival held at Malhar

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 24: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and senior BJP leader, Gulam Ali Khatana today criticised the National Conference (NC) -led Government for what he described as its continued neglect of the hilly and remote areas of district Kathua, particularly the far-flung regions of Bani Assembly segment.

Advertisement

Addressing a well-attended cultural festival at Malhar, in Bani tehsil, Khatana said that the people living in hilly and geographically difficult areas deserve equal attention, development opportunities and access to essential services. He expressed concern that the genuine needs and aspirations of residents in remote areas must not be overlooked while framing development priorities and implementing welfare schemes.

Khatana emphasised that areas such as Malhar and other far-flung habitations of Bani require focused attention in key sectors, including road connectivity, healthcare, education, drinking water, electricity, telecommunications and livelihood generation. He stressed that geographical remoteness should never become a disadvantage for citizens seeking basic amenities and equal opportunities.

"The people of hilly and remote areas of Kathua deserve the same dignity, facilities and development opportunities as people living in more accessible areas. The Government must move beyond assurances and ensure that development reaches the last household in these far-flung regions," Khatana said.

Appreciating the organisers and participants of the cultural festival, he said that such events play an important role in preserving the rich cultural heritage, folk traditions, local art and customs of the region. He observed that cultural programmes also provide a valuable platform for local artists, youth and community members to showcase their talent and strengthen social harmony.

He further underlined the need to promote tourism and local cultural activities in Bani and adjoining hilly areas, stating that the region possesses considerable potential for sustainable tourism, employment generation and economic development. He called for meaningful initiatives to support local artisans, young entrepreneurs and cultural organisations so that the region's heritage could become a source of pride as well as livelihood.

Khatana urged the NC-led Government to pay serious attention to the developmental concerns of the people of Bani and other remote areas of Kathua, ensure effective implementation of public welfare schemes, and establish stronger mechanisms for addressing public grievances.