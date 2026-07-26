NC Govt failed to fulfil promises: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today accused the National Conference (NC)-led Government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises.

He also alleged that the ruling dispensation had secured votes in the 2024 Assembly elections on the basis of "false promises."

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after a joining programme here, Bukhari said his party was reaching out to people across J&K and claimed that the public was increasingly recognising what he described as the failures of the present Government.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

"We want to reach out to the people and we are succeeding in doing that. People are now getting to know the failures of the present Government and the false promises made by the NC Government. It was on the basis of these promises that political parties sought votes in the 2024 Assembly elections," he said.

On the alleged detention of scores of people in Kashmir following the terror attack in Anantnag in which a policeman was killed, Bukhari termed the action "collective punishment" and alleged that intelligence failures had resulted in hardships for innocent people.

Commenting on the protests by students in New Delhi over the NEET paper leak, Bukhari said the Government should address their concerns. He stressed that, as the elected representative of the people, it was duty-bound to respond to their grievances.

Referring to some political leaders from J&K joining the student protest in New Delhi, Bukhari alleged that their participation was aimed at attracting media attention rather than addressing public issues.

Meanwhile, former actress Mateena Rajput joined the Apni Party, saying she entered politics to work for the development of her native Rajwar area in Handwara.

Rajput said poor infrastructure and the lack of basic amenities, including roads and drinking water, had motivated her to join public life.

"There is no water and no roads in my village. I wanted to join a political party through which I could work for the betterment of my people," she said.