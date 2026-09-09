NC Govt failed to deliver its major commitments made to people: Manjit

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Sept 8: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) provincial president S. Manjit Singh today launched a sharp political attack on the NC-led Government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleging that his Government failed to deliver on major commitments made to the people.

Manjit Singh was addressing during a protest march organized against the Governments at the Centre and in J&K and highlighted issues directly affecting the daily lives of common people.

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Addressing the protesters, Singh said, "The 7 per cent enhancement in power tariff has come at a time when people were expecting relief, not an additional financial burden."

He questioned the rationale behind increasing electricity charges when the National Conference had promised 200 units of free electricity to consumers and said the gap between promises and delivery was becoming increasingly visible and was adding to public frustration.

He also targeted the Government over other commitments, including the promise of free 12 LPG cylinders, creation of one lakh jobs in a year and regularization of daily wagers.

Singh said, "These commitments had generated considerable expectations among households, unemployed youth and workers, but the lack of visible progress had left many sections of society disappointed. The common man is facing rising household expenses, unemployment and uncertainty, yet instead of providing relief, the Government has increased the burden of electricity bills. The people have every right to ask when the promises made to them will be fulfilled,"

The protest also drew attention to the poor condition of prominent roads in Vijaypur and surrounding areas.

He demanded immediate repairs of damaged stretches and said road maintenance should be treated as an essential public service rather than a seasonal exercise undertaken only after complaints become politically inconvenient.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included district president Samba Raman Thappa, spokesman Sahil Bharti, provincial secretary and Incharge Trade Wing Ajaz Kazmi, youth provincial president Vishal Narayana, district senior vice president Neelam Gupta, district secretary Shikha Bhardwaj, Parmandal block president Manzoor Hussain, Bari Brahmana block president Babu Ram Bhagat, former Sarpanch Joginder Lal and district youth president Mangat Ram.