NC Govt failed to deliver in 2 years: BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: BJP launched a sharp attack on the National Conference (NC) Government over two years of unfulfilled promises and alleged governance failures.

Addressing a joint press conference here, today BJP chief spokespersons, Dr Tahir Chowdhary, G L Raina and Rajni Sethi questioned two years performance of NC Government.

Advertisement

Dr. Tahir Chowdhary accused the NC Government of raising public expectations through tall electoral promises but failing to deliver tangible results. He questioned its performance on employment, 200 units of free electricity and welfare commitments, asserting that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve answers, not excuses.

He demanded a transparent account of the promises made to youth, women and economically weaker sections.

G. L. Raina challenged the Government to present a comprehensive two-year report card, highlighting the delay in Panchayat, BDC and DDC elections. He said prolonged delays were weakening grassroot democracy and questioned the Government's progress on employment and electricity-related commitments.

Rajni Sethi exposed the gaps she alleged existed between the NC manifesto and its implementation, particularly concerning women's welfare. She questioned the status of the promised Rs 5,000 monthly assistance to female heads of poor families, free public transport for women, 12 free LPG cylinders, enhanced marriage assistance, free education for girls up to university level and support for women entrepreneurs.

She also demanded clarity on the delay in constituting a Women's Commission in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP leaders collectively demanded a transparent, fact-based and verifiable report card detailing the status of every major manifesto promise, the beneficiaries covered and the timelines for pending commitments.

They asserted that after two years in office, the NC Government must answer for its performance and fulfill its promises to the people.

"Electoral promises are not political slogans; they are commitments to the people. Jammu and Kashmir deserves accountability, delivery and good governance-not excuses and disappointment."