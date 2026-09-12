NC Govt failed to address public issues: LoP Sunil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, today accused the National Conference (NC) Government of failing to address several pressing concerns of the people, asserting that the public was looking for concrete solutions on employment, development, infrastructure and governance rather than political rhetoric and excuses.

Sharma was speaking during an extensive public outreach programme across Kathua and Samba, where he interacted with people from different sections of society and listened to their grievances. He said the people of Jammu & Kashmir had voted with expectations of change, development, employment and better governance, but several issues affecting their day-to-day lives continued to remain unresolved. Click here to watch video

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A large number of delegations representing different sections of society met Sharma and apprised him of their concerns. The delegations included representatives of Village Defence Guards (VDGs), women’s groups, industrialists, tribal communities, farmers, traders, youth, refugees, transporters and residents of border areas.

The issues raised before the LoP included non-release of land compensation, development needs in border areas, employment opportunities, infrastructure deficiencies and other local concerns. Sharma gave a patient hearing to the delegations and assured them that their genuine grievances would be taken up at the appropriate forums.

Sharma said the concerns brought before him would be raised strongly during the forthcoming Assembly session. He directed concerned departments to initiate remedial measures wherever required and assured the delegations that the BJP would continue to remain accessible to the people.

“The BJP stands firmly with the people of J&K and will remain their strongest voice inside and outside the Legislative Assembly,” Sharma said.

Sharma was accompanied by BJP MLAs Chander Prakash Ganga, Devinder Manyal, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Darshan Kumar, Satish Sharma, Vijay Sharma and Dr Bharat Bushan.

He said the BJP would continue its direct engagement with the public and raise legitimate demands concerning development, employment, infrastructure and the rights of different sections of society before the appropriate forums.