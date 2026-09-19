NC Govt ensuring equitable development of all regions, sections: Dr Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the party will continue to follow the path laid by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, emphasizing that the Omar Abdullah-led government has successfully initiated a policy aimed at ensuring political, social, and administrative representation for all three regions and every section of society in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking directly to a delegation of party office-bearers and workers from Samba district of Jammu province, led by senior party leader Rajesh Sagotra, Dr Farooq highlighted the profound historical significance of the landmark land reforms introduced by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, describing them as a revolutionary milestone in the region's socio-economic history.

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He noted that these fundamental reforms enabled a large number of poor and working-class people from Jammu and Ladakh, as well as Kashmir, to acquire valuable ownership rights over land, thereby bringing transformative changes to their daily lives and instilling a strong sense of self-confidence and self-reliance among the people.

Addressing regional growth and administrative governance, Dr Abdullah observed that Jammu had been making significant strides in terms of overall development, but the pace of progress was adversely affected after the people of Jammu voted for the BJP. He expressed regret that instead of uniting people, religious sentiments were given greater political importance over public issues, development, and economic prosperity.

Dr Abdullah stressed that the impact of BJP policies has not remained confined to Kashmir, noting that the people of Jammu are also facing severe consequences across various sectors, particularly as government employment opportunities intended for the eligible youth of J&K have been opened to candidates from across the country.

During the interaction, the delegation members, led by senior leader Rajesh Sagotra, apprised Dr Farooq Abdullah of local issues, difficulties, party programmes, and organizational activities. In response, Dr Abdullah urged party office-bearers and workers to work diligently to strengthen the NC, reinforce unity within its ranks, remain in constant contact with the public, and utilize their influence and available resources to address community problems at every level.