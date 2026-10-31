NC Govt belied people’s trust, Jammu continues to be ignored: Pathania

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 30: Launching a scathing attack on the National Conference-Cong Government for its failure to honour the promises made to the people during the Assembly elections, Ranbir Singh Pathania, MLA Udhampur East, said that the Government had reduced governance to a political rhetoric, excuses and unfulfilled assurances, while the aspirations of the people continued to remain unaddressed.

Pathania said that the National Conference had sought votes on the basis of a tall catalogue of promises, including 200 units of free electricity, free LPG cylinders, free travel and one lakh jobs for the youth. However, even after assuming power, the Government has failed to translate these commitments into tangible relief for the people.

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Amidst this backdrop of unfulfilled political promises by the NC, Pathania initiated a series of important developmental works in the Khandui-Khandra area, aimed at strengthening rural connectivity, community infrastructure and educational facilities.

A major highlight was the Naddi Talab to Khandra road project, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. The road is expected to significantly improve connectivity for the local population, facilitate transportation and provide better access to essential services, markets and livelihood opportunities. Describing roads as the lifelines of rural development, Pathania said that improved connectivity was fundamental to bringing remote habitations into the mainstream of progress.

He also kickstarted construction of a shelter shed/community hall at Baba Loundna Dev Sthan at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh. The facility will provide an important common space for community gatherings, religious occasions and social functions, strengthening the social and cultural fabric of the area.

Giving equal emphasis to education, Pathania stated that three additional classrooms would be constructed at Middle School Khandui.

Those present on the occasion included Lalita Sharma, Mandal Pradhan; Subhash Sharma; Mangat Ram; Chain Singh Dehati; Rohit Sethi; Pandit Shiv Kumar; Vijay Kumar, besides a galaxy of local representatives, prominent citizens and residents of the area.