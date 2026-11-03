NC gave reason to New Delhi to suspect Kashmiris: Mufti

Bats for re-opening trade routes, dialogue

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 2: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today blamed the National Conference (NC) for creating mistrust between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country, accusing the party of repeatedly changing its political stand and giving New Delhi reasons to view Kashmiris with suspicion.

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Addressing a workers' convention organised to mark the PDP's Foundation Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, the former chief minister said the NC's shifting positions, from accession to demands for a plebiscite and later accepting power under the 1975 Indira-Sheikh Accord, had created confusion and mistrust.

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"Who is responsible for this atmosphere of suspicion? Seventy-nine years ago, Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah took that decision despite the state being Muslim-majority. But within a few years, the NC changed its position and started demanding a plebiscite," she said.

Mufti accused the NC leadership of raising the demand for a plebiscite for 22 years before accepting power under the 1975 accord. "When you became chief minister instead of prime minister, you asked people to forget the plebiscite because you needed power. You created confusion and doubt in the minds of people," she said.

The PDP Chief alleged that the NC's political shifts gave New Delhi an opportunity to view the people of Jammu and Kashmir with suspicion. "First they spoke about India, then Pakistan and then plebiscite. They rigged the 1987 elections, and after militancy erupted, graveyards were filled. If the people of Kashmir are suffering today, the responsibility lies with the National Conference and its leadership," she said.

Questioning the treatment of Kashmiris across the country, Mufti asked why young people were being harassed, students attacked, government employees terminated and tribal communities evicted from their land. "Why does Hindustan have so much suspicion about us? Our youngsters are being beaten, Kashmiri officers are being removed from service and tribals are being evicted. This needs to be thought about," she said.

She also questioned why people were being denied passports and why a large number of troops continued to be stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. "Why don't they trust us and why don't we trust them? What is the reason?" she asked.

The PDP Chief said the Kashmir issue could not be resolved through stringent laws, arrests and dismissals of government employees, calling for dialogue between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "You cannot resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue through UAPA, PSA, terminating employees and putting people in jails. You have to talk to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.