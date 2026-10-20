NC focusing on neglected sections’ welfare: Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 19: A one-day convention of the J&K Christian Welfare Council, an affiliated wing of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), was held on Sunday at Mohalla Ustaad, Jammu, under the chairmanship of Ashish Peter.

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial president, Jammu, while addressing the convention emphasised that inclusive development and social justice must reach every section of society, particularly marginalised and economically weaker communities. He alleged that the Christian community in Jammu and Kashmir did not receive adequate attention during the previous BJP-PDP Government and the LG administration between 2014 and 2024.

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Gupta said that the NC Government is focusing on extending development initiatives and civic amenities to neglected communities. He stressed that Christian colonies and localities deserve their fair share of development, including better roads, sanitation, drinking water, electricity and other essential civic facilities.

He further emphasised the need to provide special attention to children belonging to economically weaker families, particularly in the fields of education, scholarships, skill development and access to opportunities. He said that no community should be left behind in the development process.

Highlighting employment and livelihood opportunities, Gupta referred to Mission YUVA, an initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, self-employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities among the youth. He cited the programme's stated targets of establishing approximately 1.35 lakh business units and creating opportunities for around 4.25 lakh young people, while stressing the importance of effective implementation, access to financial assistance and institutional support.

The convention was attended by Bimla Luthra, State vice president, Women Wing, JKNC; Chander Mohan Sharma, District president Jammu Urban; Rakesh Singh Raka, vice president, Central Zone and Gurnam Singh, District secretary, Jammu Urban, Sapna Gill, Gabriel Lawrence, Sebestian Sabbarwal, Aatish Khonja, Rovin Kumar, Sonia Nar and others.