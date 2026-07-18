NC Expels LAHDC Kargil CEC Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon For Six Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'

KARGIL, Jul 18: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) has expelled LAHDC Kargil Chief Executive Councillor Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon from the party's primary membership for six years, citing anti-party activities and indiscipline.

The action followed differences within the local INDIA bloc alliance over the implementation of a pre-poll rotational power-sharing arrangement with the Congress.

Dr Akhoon had reportedly declined to step down in accordance with the agreement.

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In a post on its official X handle, the NC said General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar ordered Dr Akhoon's expulsion for six years, alleging that his actions violated party discipline and were detrimental to the organisation.