NC Denies Rebellion After Legislators Meeting Over Cabinet Expansion

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: National Conference (NC) Kashmir Provincial President Showkat Ahmad Mir on Saturday dismissed reports of a revolt within the ruling party, calling a closed-door meeting of its legislators an "informal gathering in a friendly atmosphere."

Addressing a press conference, Mir said there was no rebellion against the party leadership or the government. The meeting, held in Srinagar on Friday and attended by several legislators including Mubarik Gul, had fuelled speculation of growing discontent after the recent cabinet expansion.

Mir claimed that an MLA had invited colleagues to his residence for lunch and a discussion on the political situation ahead of the shifting of offices to Jammu. He said there was nothing unusual about elected representatives meeting to exchange views.

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"Some people have portrayed the meeting as a rebellion, but there is no truth in these reports. They sat together in a friendly environment. No one issued any statement against the organisation or the government," he said.

Mir added that, according to party sources, the legislators had nominated some senior members to meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and convey their concerns. "There was no rebellion," he said.

The unease follows the October 27 cabinet expansion, in which Omar Abdullah inducted four NC legislators into the Council of Ministers: Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shamima Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kaloo).

The move disappointed several senior legislators. Gul, a six-time legislator and former Assembly Speaker, and Abdul Majeed Larmi were among those who had publicly expressed dissatisfaction at being left out.

Mir acknowledged that many legislators had hoped for a place in the government, but said the Chief Minister had few berths available. He noted that Omar had inducted only five ministers in 2024 because of limits on the size of the Council of Ministers. He expressed hope that the cabinet could be expanded further if the Centre fulfils its commitment to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The party has around 22 to 24 legislators who could potentially be accommodated in government, Mir said, and the leadership would have to weigh the aspirations of senior members.

"Everyone has expectations of becoming a minister, particularly those who have won elections consecutively. But the leadership has its own limitations and decisions have to be taken accordingly," he said.

He conceded that differences of opinion are natural in a democratic organisation, but said they should be settled internally rather than through public statements and speculation.

Mir also addressed the controversy over the party's general secretary post.

NC president Farooq Abdullah had on October 27 appointed Gul to the position, but on Friday, the party issued an order directing Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar to continue as general secretary.

Mir described the move as purely administrative. He said the party needed to issue mandate forms for the upcoming local body elections in Kargil, where the NC and the Islamic School of Kargil have agreed to contest all 17 seats under the NC banner.

Since the general secretary must sign the nomination documents and Gul had sought more time, Farooq Abdullah directed that Sagar continue signing until further orders.

"This was purely an organisational requirement. There is no rift or fight over it," Mir said, rejecting claims that the decision had triggered fresh differences.

He added that Farooq Abdullah, as party president, was authorised to make or change organisational appointments whenever he considered it necessary.

Mir described senior legislators such as Larmi and Nazir Ahmad Gurezi as important members who had made sacrifices for the party. He said the leadership would listen to their concerns whenever they approached it, and that differences could be resolved through dialogue.

The discontent within NC is taking place at a time when the party MP from Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi is resigning from on November 3 leaving Srinagar parliamentary seat open.

"I will resign from the National Conference and my Lok Sabha seat on November 3, 2026," Mehdi announced on Friday. (AGENCIES)