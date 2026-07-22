NC demands National disaster status for Rajouri-Poonch tragedy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta on Tuesday urged the Central Government to declare the devastation caused by the recent flash floods and landslides in Rajouri and Poonch districts as National disaster, and provide comprehensive compensation and rehabilitation to all affected families.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives and widespread destruction, Gupta said the unprecedented rains and flash floods have left Rajouri, Poonch districts and adjoining areas reeling under one of the worst natural calamities witnessed in recent years.

Advertisement

He emphasized that the scale of devastation warrants immediate national intervention and asked the Central Govt to send their higher official team to assess the losses of human lives and properties caused to the affected families.

Referring to the tragedy, Gupta said at least 23 people have lost their lives as reported, while several others remain missing after torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides across the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. He noted that rescue operations involving multiple agencies are underway, but the extent of destruction has posed enormous challenges.

“Within minutes, overflowing rivers breached their banks, inundating residential localities and markets, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The Rajouri New Bus Stand has been severely damaged, dozens of vehicles were washed away by the raging floodwaters, while many others remain submerged. The recovery of the body of a missing woman underscores the human tragedy unfolding in the region,” Gupta said.

He added that all major rivers, including Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh and Jamola, crossed the danger mark, turning roads into raging streams and forcing hundreds of families to evacuate their homes in search of safety.

Describing the calamity as a humanitarian crisis, Gupta urged the Union Government to announce a special relief package for the affected districts, ensure adequate compensation to the families of the deceased, provide financial assistance for rebuilding damaged homes and businesses, and expedite restoration of essential infrastructure.

Gupta appreciated the Chief Minister for deputing two Ministers to lookafter the prevailing situation of both the districts Rajouri and Poonch.