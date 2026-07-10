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Home / Videos / NC Creating Drama on Statehood, BJP Will Launch Movement Against Backdoor Appointments: LOP

NC Creating Drama on Statehood, BJP Will Launch Movement Against Backdoor Appointments: LOP

    Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said National Conference’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on restoration of Statehood is just a drama. He said BJP is committed to restoration of Statehood. Sunil Shrama said BJP will launch a...

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Daily Excelsior
12:56 PM Jul 10, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said National Conference’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on restoration of Statehood is just a drama. He said BJP is committed to restoration of Statehood. Sunil Shrama said BJP will launch a massive movement against backdoor appointments.

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