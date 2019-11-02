NC committed to uphold aspirations of people: Rana

Former state BSP President joins NC

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 2: Saying that J&K is on the cross roads of its history, Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana today asserted that National Conference and its leadership will always stand by the people and will fight all challenges faced by them with their continued support and cooperation.

He said the party is committed to the welfare of the people and the Working Committee of the party will chalk out its future roadmap as per the aspirations, sensibilities and sensitivities of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“National Conference has bravely weathered many political storms in the last seven decades and shall work to overcome the prevailing challenges faced by the people”, Rana said while welcoming the former state Bahujan Samaj Party President and presently Ambedkar Sena Chief, Tarsem Khullar into National Conference at a function held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan this afternoon.

Referring to the obtaining situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana underscored crucial need of reaching out to the people to assuage their hurt and sense of deprivation for heralding peace and restoring normalcy. He urged the administration to immediately release mainstream political leaders who have been undemocratically detained.

He recalled the political legacy of secular ethos cherished by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah all his life and said this had greatly enabled Jammu and Kashmir as an abode of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhist and Christians even during most testing times. He said National Conference has all along been espousing the cause of people in general and working towards betterment of the marginalized segment of society, downtrodden, peasants, workforce in particular and shall continue to do so in future as well.

“Nothing can deter us from our chosen path of serving the people, irrespective of region, religion, caste and colour”, he said and pledge that National Conference will shoulder its role in mitigating the sufferings of the people and working towards their dignified life by braving all odds.

Welcoming Tarsem Khullar in the party fold, Rana hoped that the cadre will carry forward the party’s mission by strengthening the bonds of amity, brotherhood and the spirit of coexistence. He lauded the resilience of the workers in meeting the challenges with courage and fortitude.

Those who joined the party with Tarsem Khullar included Ram Saran Khullar, Om Parkash Thappa, Krishan Lal Attri, Puran Chand Attri, Deepak Rana and others.