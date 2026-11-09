NC Committed To Restoration Of Article 370, Statehood, J&K Flag: Mir Saifullah

Kupwara, Nov 9: Minister for Planning, Development and Monitoring, Culture, Youth Services and Sports, Mir Saifullah, on Monday reiterated the National Conference’s commitment to the restoration of Article 370, statehood and the Jammu and Kashmir flag.

Speaking to reporters in Kupwara, Saifullah said that Article 370, statehood and the J&K flag were brought by the National Conference, asserting that the party would continue its efforts to restore these.

He said the National Conference would continue its struggle until these demands were fulfilled, adding that the party remained committed to safeguarding the rights and identity of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)