NC committed to inclusive progress, women empowerment: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: National Conference (NC) additional general secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today reaffirmed that women empowerment remains central to the party’s vision for the equitable development social justice, and inclusive progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing women party workers at Patti Nardani in the Jammu North Assembly Constituency, during an interaction organized by Ayesha Gupta (Incharge, Jammu North Women Wing) and Rekha Kumari, Sadhotra stressed that no society can achieve meaningful progress without ensuring equal opportunities, dignity, security, and participation for women in all spheres. He emphasized that empowerment must translate into real access to education, healthcare, employment, and financial independence rather than remaining confined to political slogans.

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Recalling the legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sadhotra noted that the NC leadership has consistently prioritized women’s welfare and people-centric development. He urged party workers to act as ambassadors of social harmony, democratic values, and public welfare.

During the event, local residents raised pressing civic issues, including the urgent need for a dug well. Highlighting the importance of traditional water-harvesting systems to combat water scarcity, Sadhotra noted that a Nardani delegation—comprising Gourav Jamwal (Incharge Youth 12 Panchayats), Rammi Bandral, Pardeep Singh Jamwal, Aslam Khan Laddi, Darshan Kumar, Mohinder Bhagat, Sat Pal, and Ajaz Sheikh—had met with the Chief Engineer PHE and X-EN PHE to vigorously pursue the project. He assured the community that the demand would be taken up at appropriate levels for sustainable execution.

The meeting was addressed and attended by Ayesha Gupta, Priyanka Dogra, Rekha Kumari, Renu Bala, Sema Devi, Sunita Devi, Rekha Pangotra, Shefali Kumari, Ch Subash Chander, Gourav Singh Jamwal, Tilak Raj Bhagat, Veer Ji Bhat, Sandeep Singh Manhas, and Vishawjeet Singh Samyal.