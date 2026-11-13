NC committed to improve living standards of people: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: National Conference Additional General Secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today stated that the National Conference Government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is firmly committed to improving the living standards of the common people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sadhotra was addressing during a function held in Jammu.

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He said, "The National Conference has always stood at the forefront of the struggle for the rights, dignity and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and remains committed to raising the voice of the common people and fighting for their legitimate rights and a better future."

Earlier, Rohit Bali and Bunty joined the National Conference, in the presence of Ajay Kumar Sadhotra.

The NC leader said, "Growing number of people joining the National Conference reflects their renewed faith and confidence in the policies, principles, and vision of the party under the able leadership of its president, Dr Farooq Abdullah."

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Sadhotra said that the National Conference has always stood for the dignity, rights, aspirations, and welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He expressed confidence that the new members would strengthen the party at the grassroots level and actively contribute towards its mission of public service.

The NC leader reiterated that the party is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and building a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir.

Others who were present included Ayoub Malik provincial secretary, Chander Mohan Sharma, district president, Rajesh Bakshi, Ashwani Charak, Gurmeet Singh, Shabir Samyal, Asanand, Gurnam Singh, Farman Ali, Ch Razak, Joginder Pal, Veer Bhat, Anoop Sharma and Som Nath Taroach.