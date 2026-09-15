NC committed to development of remote areas of Doda: DyCM

*Manifesto promises will be fulfilled: Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 14: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary today said that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is committed to ensuring equitable development across Jammu and Kashmir, with special emphasis on the far-flung and remote areas of Doda district.

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Addressing a workers’ meeting at Thathri in district Doda today, DyCM said that people living in remote and difficult-to-reach areas should not be deprived of basic amenities and developmental opportunities. He assured the gathering that the Government would accord priority to developmental works in the far-flung areas of Doda and take necessary steps to address the genuine concerns of the people.

Taking note of the issues raised during the meeting, Surinder Choudhary issued necessary directions to the concerned authorities for appropriate action. He assured the party workers that the concerns of the people would be taken up on priority and that developmental activities in the remote areas of Doda would receive due attention.

Choudhary said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are not fulfilling their promises made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding restoration of Statehood which causes less funding to Jammu and Kashmir because of UT.

Gupta said that the far-flung areas of Doda remained neglected during the regime of LG administration, He said that the Omar Abdullah-led Government has adopted a different approach by giving special attention to developmental works and the problems of people living in remote areas.

He called upon party workers to strengthen their connect with the people and reach their doorsteps to understand their problems and grievances. He urged the workers to act as a bridge between the people and the Government and make sincere efforts to get their genuine issues resolved. Gupta assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that promises made in Party Manifesto will be fulfilled within the tenure of Omar led Government.

During the meeting, Khalid Najeeb Suharwady, Provincial vice president, JKNC, highlighted various problems and difficulties being faced by the people of the area, particularly with regard to development and public services.

Senior leaders, Vijay Lochan, Rakesh Singh Raka, Shadab Suharawardy and Shamim Ahmed were also present.