NC busy in politics while disaster victims suffer: Basant

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: To assess the ground situation following the devastating cloudburst that struck on the night of July 5, senior BJP leadership, senior BJP leader and BJP Jammu & Kashmir VDG Cell Convenor Basant Raj Thakur today visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Thathri in Doda district.

After interacting with affected families, local residents, officials and civil society members, he submitted a detailed ground report to the party leadership.

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Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that the scale of destruction in Thathri is deeply distressing and demands immediate, sustained intervention from the government.

He said that nearly five houses have been completely washed away, leaving several families homeless, who are presently taking shelter in the Government High School, Thathri.

Thakur said that around thirty shops have suffered extensive damage, causing financial losses estimated between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore, severely impacting the livelihoods of local traders.

Launching a sharp attack on the National Conference Government, Basant Raj Thakur said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his Government have completely failed to stand with the people during their hour of distress.

He said that the National Conference leadership remains busy pursuing political agendas on issues like statehood while neglecting the immediate concerns of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The BJP leader said that such irresponsible practices are blocking natural water flow, increasing environmental stress and significantly raising the risk of future floods and disasters.

Thakur urged the concerned authorities to provide adequate compensation and comprehensive rehabilitation to every affected family without delay.

He called for scientific debris management, restoration of natural drainage systems, strict monitoring of construction activities and the implementation of effective disaster mitigation measures to safeguard Thathri and other vulnerable areas from similar tragedies in the future.

BJP State Executive Member Rajesh Gupta and other senior leaders also accompanied Basant Raj Thakur during the visit.