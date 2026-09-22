NC accuses BJP of disrupting Govt business in LA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq today accused BJP legislators of disrupting proceedings of the J&K Legislative Assembly, saying the commotion prevented 11 questions listed by them from being taken up on the first day of the autumn session.

Sadiq said the disruption denied BJP legislators an opportunity to raise issues concerning their constituencies despite the Government being ready to respond.

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"There were 11 questions from BJP members on various issues. They disrupted the House, and those questions could not be taken up due to the commotion," he told reporters at the end of the first day of the Assembly session.

He said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers were present and ready to answer the questions.

"If they wanted answers, the Government was ready. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and all the Ministers were there and would have replied to their questions, but they preferred disruption," Sadiq said.

He said the disruption ultimately affected the BJP legislators and the people they represent.

"BJP members did not let their constituency issues be raised. It is an injustice to the electorate who have voted for them," he said.

Sadiq urged opposition members to use the Assembly to raise public concerns rather than disrupt proceedings.

"If they have issues, raise them in the Assembly. Seven days Assembly is there, ask people's questions," he said.

He also alleged that the disruptions were intended to draw media attention rather than secure answers on public issues.