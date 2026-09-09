NC 2024 poll manifesto was deceit: Akhoon

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 8: Former National Conference leader and two-time MLA Muhammad Syed Akhoon today claimed he had warned Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections that the party's manifesto promises could not be fulfilled under the Union Territory arrangement, calling the manifesto a "deceit".

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Akhoon, who was suspended from the NC after nearly six decades with the party, said he had also warned its leadership against promising the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A, which he said was not possible.

"Before the Assembly election, I told the party leaders not to betray the people. I told them Art 370 was not coming back. Those who believe Articles 370 and 35A will return are living in a fool's paradise," he said.

The former legislator said he was suspended from the party after raising these concerns and "telling the truth", despite his nearly 60-year association with the NC.

He made the remarks after paying floral tribute to NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah at his mausoleum on his 44th death anniversary.

While attacking the present NC leadership, Akhoon said his criticism did not extend to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, whom he described as a leader of "international stature".

"I have no difference with Sher-e-Kashmir, but I have differences with the National Conference," he said.

He credited Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah with empowering the poor, promoting education and implementing the land-to-the-tiller policy, but accused the present leadership of weakening and "destroying" the party.

"The National Conference is a movement, not anyone's personal fiefdom," he said.

The former legislator also alleged that the current leadership had ignored people who had suffered imprisonment and hardships during the difficult years in Kashmir.