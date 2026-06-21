NBEMS certifies Dr Arun in AI healthcare

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Dr Arun Sharma, Medical Officer associated with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, has successfully completed the Certificate Programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) under its AI in Healthcare Initiative.

The programme, conducted from January 25 to June 10, 2026, provided participants with training in the application of AI in healthcare, including clinical decision-making, healthcare data analytics, digital health technologies, ethics, governance, cybersecurity and implementation of AI-driven solutions.

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Following the successful completion of the programme, NBEMS awarded Dr Sharma a certificate in recognition of his achievement. The course was designed to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills required to understand, evaluate and responsibly integrate emerging AI technologies into clinical practice and healthcare delivery.