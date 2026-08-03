NBCC bags contract to build 1,008 affordable homes in Seychelles

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: NBCC (India) Ltd has signed an agreement to develop 1,008 affordable homes in Seychelles.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has signed an agreement with the government of the Republic of Seychelles for the construction of the Ile Aurore Housing Project, comprising 1,008 affordable housing units along with associated infrastructure.

The project will be funded through a Line of Credit (LoC) of USD 75 million extended by the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank).

The agreement was signed on July 29 in the presence of Sebastien Pillay, Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, and K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman & Managing Director, NBCC (India) Ltd.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. (PTI)