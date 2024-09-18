Nawgati looks to expand user base to 5 mn, onboard 20,000 fuel outlets by 2025-end

Mumbai, Sept 18: Fuel aggregator startup Nawgati on Wednesday said it plans to increase its retail customer base to 5 million and expand its B2B offering in big and small cities by onboarding 20,000 fuel pumps by December 2025.

The platform in a statement said that it plans to expand its B2B platform–Aaveg– across Tier I/II and III cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal and Jaipur..

Besides, Nawagati is also looking to expand its presence in new cities such as Latur, Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) Varanasi (UP) and Kharagpur (West Bengal) as well as in Northeast region, the statement said.

The Aaveg platform allows fuel pump dealers access to real-time insights about the station’s operations, and helps improve station management and prevent pilferages.

“Nawgati looks to onboard 20,000 fuel pump stations by 2025-end on the rising demand for the platform’s services,” the startup’s Co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Kaushik said.

“This expansion will allow the company to serve an even larger customer base and ensure that users have access to real-time information on fuel availability, station services, and payment solutions,” he added.

The startup also targets to increase the number of users of its fuel discovery app Nawgati Fueling App to 5 million by 2025-end from 1.5 million at present.

The app provides real-time information on fuel pump location, prices, amenities, and other information to end-consumers. “By 2025, we are confident that our platform will be a daily tool for almost 5 million end-consumers across the country, further cementing our position as a leader in the smart fueling space,” Kaushik said.

The fuel aggregator is also looking to enhance accessibility for the Nawgati Fueling App users by adding other regional languages such as Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, and Malayalam languages to the app.

The consumer app currently supports Hindi, English, Marathi, and Telugu languages. (PTI)