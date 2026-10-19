Navratri Witnesses Heavy Rush At Mata Vaishnodevi Temple In J&K, 3.81 Lakh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance

Jammu, Oct 19: The ongoing Navratri festival witnessed a heavy rush at the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, with over 3.81 lakh pilgrims having visited the temple since Oct 11, officials said on Monday.

The footfall is likely to increase further on Dussehra.

The pilgrimage has been witnessing a steady flow of devotees amid clear weather and a festive atmosphere in Katra town, the base camp of the shrine.

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"As many as 3.81 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi during the ongoing Shardiya Navratri till 2 pm today," a senior officer told PTI.

Shardiya Navratri is one of the two major Navratri fesitvals, with the other being Chaitra. Shardiya occurs in autumn (September-October).

The yatra is progressing smoothly, with a heavy rush prevailing along the route and at the Bhawan. While 3.62 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine atop Trikuta hills during the first eight days of Navratri, the remaining pilgrims visited the shrine on Monday, officials said.

A total of 47,574 pilgrims visited the shrine on October 11, followed by 48,400 on October 12, 46,558 on October 13, 41,961 on October 14 and 39,951 on October 15.

On October 16, 41,750 devotees visited the shrine, while 48,500 pilgrims paid obeisance on October 17 and 47,700 pilgrims registered for the pilgrimage on October 18.

Over 20,000 pilgrims had proceeded towards the shrine by Monday afternoon, officials said.

Pilgrims continued to avail themselves of facilities, including helicopter services, battery-operated cars, ponies and pithus, to undertake the journey, they said.

The number of devotees is expected to rise further during Dussehra, when a large number of pilgrims traditionally visit the revered shrine.

The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya entered its ninth day, with prayers and vedic rituals being held at the Yagyashala in the shrine complex.

The shrine, pilgrimage track and Katra town have been decorated with flowers, fruits and lights. Security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

The shrine board has made special provisions for differently-abled devotees, including free pony and battery-car services, priority darshan and dedicated help desks.

Amenities such as drinking water, sanitation facilities and medical assistance are in place, with emergency response personnel deployed at key locations along the pilgrimage route.

In Jammu, over 2 lakh pilgrims visited Mata Kali temple popularly known as Bawe wali Mata in Jammu amid heavy rush today, officials said.

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma and Punjabi actress Preeti Saproo paid obeisance at the temple here and prayed for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. (Agencies)