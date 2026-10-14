Navratri in Jammu: A Festival of Faith, Heritage and Shared Traditions

Swati Suman

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Navratri holds a special place in the cultural and spiritual life of Jammu. Every year, as the nine-day festival begins, the region takes on a distinct festive character. Temples welcome devotees, homes become centres of prayer, and families come together to observe traditions passed down through generations. Yet, in Jammu, Navratri is more than a religious occasion. It is also a reminder of the region's cultural identity, its historical connection with Shakti worship and the role of traditions in bringing communities together.

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The spiritual significance of Navratri is closely connected with Jammu's identity as the City of Temples. The region is home to several important shrines dedicated to the Divine Mother, each holding a special place in the faith of devotees. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in the Trikuta Hills near Katra draws pilgrims from across India throughout the year, with the festival bringing renewed devotion and activity to the region. Within Jammu city, the Bawe Wali Mata Temple at Bahu Fort is another important centre of worship. The annual Navratri fair at the shrine reflects the enduring relationship between religious faith and local tradition.

For many families, the nine days are marked by fasting, prayers, visits to temples and the recitation of religious texts. The festival also carries a deeper message through its worship of the different forms of Goddess Durga. These forms represent strength, courage, wisdom and the ability to overcome injustice. In a society facing several challenges, these values remain relevant beyond the boundaries of religious observance.

The celebration of the Divine Mother also offers an opportunity to reflect on the position of women in society. Goddess Durga is widely regarded as a symbol of power and courage, yet many women continue to face barriers in education, employment, healthcare and personal freedom. The message of Navratri becomes more meaningful when respect for women is reflected in everyday behaviour, equal opportunities and the freedom to make their own choices. Worshipping feminine strength should also encourage society to recognise and support the strength of women around us.

Navratri in Jammu also creates opportunities to celebrate the region's cultural heritage. The Navratra Festival in Katra features cultural programmes and activities that bring religious traditions and local artistic expression into the public sphere. Folk performances, devotional music, traditional attire and community participation help introduce younger generations and visitors to the cultural richness of the region. Such celebrations can also support local artists, small businesses, transport operators, shopkeepers and others whose livelihoods are connected with religious tourism.

However, the growing popularity of the festival also brings responsibilities. Large gatherings require careful arrangements for public safety, traffic management, sanitation, drinking water and medical assistance. Pilgrims travelling to the Vaishno Devi shrine may include elderly people, children and those who need additional support. Their experience depends not only on the arrangements at religious sites but also on the cooperation of authorities, service

providers and fellow visitors. Clean surroundings, responsible behaviour and respect for public property should remain an essential part of the celebrations.

There is also a need to preserve the meaning of the festival amid the growing influence of commercial celebrations. Decorations, lights and public events add to the festive atmosphere, but the deeper value of Navratri lies in its message of courage, self-discipline, compassion and the victory of good over evil. Passing these values to younger generations is as important as preserving rituals and traditional forms of worship.

Jammu's cultural identity has been shaped by its temples, historical landmarks, local customs and traditions of hospitality. Navratri brings many of these elements together in a visible way. For visitors, it offers an opportunity to experience the region beyond its geographical attractions. For residents, it renews a connection with familiar places, family traditions and a shared cultural heritage.

As Jammu celebrates Navratri, the festival offers an opportunity to look beyond the rituals and reflect on the values they represent. Faith becomes more meaningful when accompanied by kindness, respect and responsibility. Cultural traditions remain alive when they are preserved with understanding and passed on with pride. The true spirit of Navratri lies not only in the worship of divine power but also in bringing courage into our lives, dignity into our relationships and compassion into our society.