Navratra Festival concludes with vibrant celebration of faith, culture & tradition

*Aditya wins Devotional Song Competition

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 20: The Navratra Festival 2026, organized by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with the Divisional Administration Jammu, District Administration Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, concluded today after a series of religious, cultural and traditional programmes.

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The Shobha Yatras, Mata Ki Kahani, Dangal, Devotional Song Competition and various other cultural programmes remained the major highlights of the festival, attracting pilgrims, tourists, local residents and artists. The nine-day celebrations were conducted under the supervision of Secretary Tourism J&K Avny Lavasa and Director Tourism Jammu Dr Vikas Gupta.

Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, while MLA Baldev Raj Sharma and MLA Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey were the special guests.

Joint Director Tourism Jammu Aijaz Qaiser delivered the introductory address, providing an overview of the nine-day festival showcasing local culture and highlighting the importance of such events in promoting pilgrimage tourism in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma said such events provide an opportunity for the younger generation to remain connected with the country's rich heritage and traditions. A galaxy of Bollywood celebrities, including Preeti Sapru, Deepak Prasher and Ganesh Jain, also attended the closing ceremony.

The grand finale of the Devotional Song Competition was one of the major attractions of the festival, witnessing enthusiastic participation by talented singers. Aditya Kumar emerged as the winner with his devotional performance. Special performances by renowned Punjabi singers Inderjeet Singh and Sonali Dogra were also among the highlights of the festival.

The event was also attended by Deputy Director Tourism Jammu Pankaj Sasan; Assistant Director Tourism Jammu Vishal Sadhotra; Accounts Officer Annie Jamwal; and Assistant Director Tourism Katra Rajesh Raina, besides other officers and officials of the Tourism Department and associated agencies.