Navratra Festival concludes with grandeur in Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 19: The Navratra Festival 2026 concluded on a grand note in the holy town of Katra, marked by vibrant cultural performances, religious fervour and enthusiastic public participation.

The festival was organised through the collaborative efforts of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, Divisional Administration Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

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The concluding day featured a grand Shobha Yatra inaugurated by Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma in the presence of other dignitaries. The procession featured colourful tableaux and captivating cultural presentations, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage, traditions and themes drawn from Hindu mythology.

Addressing the gathering, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma highlighted the religious and cultural significance of Navratra Mahotsav, stating that the festival reflects the rich heritage, traditions and spiritual values of Sanatan Dharma. He appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Tourism Department and the people of Katra in making the festival a grand success.

He urged people to welcome pilgrims and devotees with warmth and hospitality and encouraged families to involve children in religious and cultural activities to preserve the region's rich cultural heritage. He also called upon everyone to work collectively towards making Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country Nasha Mukt.

The Shobha Yatra witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees and visitors, creating an atmosphere of devotion, celebration and cultural vibrancy in Katra.

As part of the concluding celebrations, the All India Devotional Song Competition culminated at the Yog Ashram Complex. The event featured soulful devotional songs and bhajans by participants, captivating the audience and adding a spiritual touch to the festival's grand finale.

The Navratra Festival 2026 celebrated Katra's religious and cultural heritage, provided a platform for artists to showcase their talent and reinforced the town's significance as a major pilgrimage and tourism destination.