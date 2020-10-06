Navin urges PRIs to play key role in achieving zero school dropout rate

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 6: The second leg of outreach activities of Back to Village-phase 3 were intensified today across 80 Panchayats of 7 blocks of Kathua district.

Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Navin Kumar Choudhary- the Visiting Officer for Panchayat Kootah, held interaction with public during Mahila and Youth Sabhas and discussed the development needs of the Panchayat at the Gram Sabha.

He highlighted the need to address the problems like dropout in schools and promoting hygiene and cleanliness habits in the rural areas. He called upon the PRI members to make Swachhta a weekly affair which will gradually inculcate the habit of cleanliness among the locals. “The Panchayat members should also take concrete steps and pass a resolution to achieve zero school dropout rate in the area,” he suggested.

Later, the Principal Secretary distributed Laadli Beti Passbooks, Soil Health Cards, fruit plants, Sports kits and hybrid seeds among the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the day- 2 of the second leg of the program witnessed a series of activities in all 7 blocks of the district. The visiting officer inspected Health institutions, school building, anganwadi centres besides inspecting ongoing works of different departments in the panchayats.

Inauguration of new works, Sports kits distribution and sports activities were other key features of the day.