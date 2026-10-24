Navi Mumbai airport adds 9 more cities to its network

MUMBAI, Oct 23 : Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has added nine more destination to its domestic network, providing access to a diverse range of leisure and regional markets.

The nine destinations are Agatti via Goa-MOPA, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Jalgaon, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Sindhudurg and Udaipur, NMIA said.

The private air operator also said that since the launch of commercial operations on December 25 last year, passenger volume at its facility has reached 35,88,675 with 35,80,233 domestic passengers and 8,442 international passengers.

Besides, it recorded 27,185 scheduled aircraft movements, comprising 27,111 domestic and 74 international movements and also handled 493 cargo movements, including 461 international movements.

At the same time, the facility also handled 961 general aviation movements - 952 domestic and 9 international - and 77 other movements, NMIA said, adding, it recorded a total of 18,01,377 departures and 17,87,298 arrivals.

The new routes open access to a diverse range of leisure and regional markets, besides connecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with island, coastal, heritage, wildlife, cultural and eco-tourism destinations across western, northern, eastern and northeastern India, it said.

In addition to augmenting regional connectivity, less than three months since its international cargo operations, NMIA said it has witnessed busy freighter activity comprising 18 airlines serving 45 destinations.

Within 10 months of commencing operations, NMIA has steadily expanded its network, added new destinations and connected with a growing number of passengers, it said.

"NMIA's expanding domestic network and growing passenger and cargo operations reinforce our commitment to providing efficient connectivity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and beyond. These new routes will improve access to important regional markets while supporting tourism, trade and economic growth," said an NMIA spokesperson. (PTI)