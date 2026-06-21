NAUP celebrates Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: The National Awami United Party (NAUP) here today celebrated its 7th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and participation from Party leaders, workers and supporters.

The occasion was marked by cake cutting and distribution of sweets among the Party members.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Party president, Sandeep Singh Manhas thanked all party workers for unwavering support, trust and dedication towards strengthening the organization.

He said that NAUP believes in giving opportunities to capable and deserving people.

Manhas also appreciated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's 100-day anti-drug campaign, describing it as a welcome step towards making J&K drug-free.

Senior party leader, Shikha Bandral said that NAUP has consistently worked for the welfare of poor, marginalized and underprivileged sections of society, especially women.

NAUP State secretary, Sushil Bhola also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent leaders present on this occasion were NAUP vice president, Ambica Manhas, Suman Devi, Pinki Devi, Sushma Kumari, Shrishta Kumari, Madhu Devi, Ruby Devi, Poli Devi, Satya Devi, Rajni Devi, Bandu Devi, Asha Devi, Poli Devi, Krishan, Balwan Chand and Parveen Verma.