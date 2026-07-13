Natrang’s Children Theatre Camp-2026 concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Natrang’s Children Theatre Camp-2026 concluded here today with a spectacular Children’s Theatre Extravaganza at Abhinav Theatre featuring two vibrant productions, ‘The Seeds We Sow’, written and directed by National Awardee Sumeet Sharma and ‘Mere Hisse Ki Dhoop Kaha Hai’, written and directed by Balwant Thakur.

Prof. B.S Sahay, Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu was chief guest. Appreciating Natrang’s sustained contribution to theatre, he lauded the organization for establishing Jammu as one of the country’s vibrant centres of theatrical excellence.

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Welcoming the audience, Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur recalled that Natrang began organizing children’s theatre camps in 1990.

“Over the past 36 years, these camps have created history by transforming the lives of thousands of children,” he said.

The first play ‘The Seeds We Sow’ was a thought-provoking production inspired by an ancient Indian wisdom tale that reinforces the timeless truth that every action inevitably bears its consequences.

The young artists who performed in the play were Navdha Prasher, Shranaya Mahajan, Kaustubh Sharma, Sanatan Gupta, Adeesha Singh, Shravya Sharma, Jayaditya Jamwal, Vamika Verma, Aarush Choudhary, Adhrit Suri, Amayra Mahajan, Anika Sharma, Anvie Sharma, Athrv Khajuria, Bhavyashree Sharma, Eshaal Zulfkar, Hamzah Zulfkar, Haneet Vishal Salhotra, Jayantika Mahajan, Nirvana Sah, Jazz Sah, Kamakhya, Mohd. Saad Bandey, Namisha Mahajan, Pehal Sharma, Priyansh Mehra, Rabhya Sharma, Twisha Sharma, Riddhish Gupta, Riyaarth Sharma, Sarthak Balowria, Sawal Singh, Sharvil Mahajan, Shivanya Sharma, Tapas Shikhar, Vaibhav Mahajan and Karanveer Singh.

The production was assisted by Pawan Verma, Mohd. Yaseen, Kananpreet Kaur, Ayn Bhola, Mahikshit Singh, Sheetal Sen and Kartik Kumar.

The second presentation ‘Mere Hisse Ki Dhoop Kaha Hai’ highlighted the alarming consequences of population explosion with remarkable sensitivity and courage.

The young artists who participated in the play included Aadhwika Gupta, Mahira Gupta, Araiya Shan, Adira Gupta, Ruhaan Chandan, Aashrita Sharma, Vaanya Modi, Dhanak Chandan, Kavish Sharma, Advik Sharma, Anmol Sharma, Dwijesh Dutta, Priyal Ashok Gupta, Raaga Sharma, Supria Gorka, Saira Negi, Vivaan Negi, Vinayak Singh, Mehak Chib, Mrigasya Shan, and Samaeira Raina.

Music of the play was composed by Suraj Singh who was supported by Rakesh Kumar on Rhythm, presentations were conducted by Gauri Thakur, the productions were assisted by Neeraj Kant, lights were executed by Pankaj Sharma and Suraj Ganjoo whereas the hall management was done by Sunny Mujoo, Akash Wadhwan, Aryan Sharma and Nikshay Mahajan.