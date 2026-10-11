Natrang to stage ‘Mata Ki Kahani’ daily at Katra from Oct 12

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Natrang's mega musical theatre production 'Mata Ki Kahani' will be staged twice daily at the Auditorium of the Spiritual Growth Centre during the Navratra Festival-2026 organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in association with J&K Tourism Department.

The shows will be held daily from October 12, 2026 at 4 pm and 6 pm.

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Sharing details of the production, Padma Shri Balwant Thakur, writer and director of Mata Ki Kahani, informed that Natrang Jammu is organizing these daily shows for the benefit of devotees visiting the holy shrine.

He also said that 'Mata Ki Kahani' is the first-ever theatre production based on the legend of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

The production has been mounted by an accomplished team of artists, performers, technicians and designers. Neeraj Kant has contributed to direction, while Rahul Singh, Pawan Verma and Mohd. Yaseen have handled costumes and properties. Sunny Mujoo has led the choreography and Shivam Singh is responsible for light design. The collective efforts of the entire team have brought this ambitious theatrical production to life.

The artists performing in 'Mata Ki Kahani' include Neeraj Kant, Sunny Mujoo, Kananpreet Kaur, Arya Sharma, Pallvi Sharma, Khushboo Pandita, Vani Thakur, Muskan Gupta, Sakshi Gupta, Shailja Singh, Jhanvi Biloria, Vanshika Manhas, Anshika Wazir, Damini Thakur, Suneha Angural, Aryan Sharma, Sanket Bhagat, Krishna, Arun Dev Verma, Arun Sharma, Amit Rana, Narinder Verma, Sahil Narwalia, Palshin Dutta, Mohd. Yaseen, Shivam Singh, Radhika Khajuria, Kushal Bhat, Mitali Sharma, Bhoomi Sharma, Priyal Gupta, Lal Mohd, Arun Sagar, Krishay Bhatia and Aadesh Dhar.