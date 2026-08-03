Natrang stages play ‘Tootate Sapne’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Theatre group 'Natrang' here today staged Hindi play 'Tootate Sapne', compiled by Krishay Bhatia and directed by Neeraj Kant.

The play delivered a compelling message on devastating consequences of drug abuse and examination-related stress.

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Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur said that Natrang has always remained at the forefront in responding to changing social realities through theatre.

The play opens with the entire cast entering as a chorus, singing a stirring song that gradually transformed into powerful slogans against drug abuse. Amid this atmosphere, the audience witnessed a grieving mother sitting on a peaceful protest demanding justice for her daughter, who had committed suicide. At the same time, a group of young people raised voices against the growing menace of substance abuse.

When approached by a journalist, the mother narrated the tragic story of her family. Her husband was an alcoholic who returned home intoxicated every day and despite these hardships, she nurtured her daughter's dream of becoming a doctor.

The daughter devoted herself wholeheartedly to prepare for NEET examination but her dreams were shattered when the examination was cancelled following a question paper leak. The devastating news left her emotionally broken and instead of receiving genuine emotional support, she was misguided by friends who introduced her to drugs as a means of escaping her pain.

Gradually, addiction clouded her judgment, leaving her increasingly isolated and helpless. Taking advantage of her vulnerable condition, a criminal sexually assaulted her. The combined trauma of assault, addiction and shattered aspirations pushed her into severe depression and ultimately she committed suicide.

In concluding moments of the play, Government representatives assured the public that every possible measure would be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future. They announced financial assistance for the bereaved family and reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying the fight against drug abuse.

Artists who performed in the play were Arushi Sharma, Anamika Sharma, Maniya Mehra, Archie Chib, Param Sagar, Krishay Bhatia and Aryan Sharma; lighting was designed and executed by Neeraj Kant; sound was designed by Kandarv Sharma and the overall stage presentation was managed by Mahikshit Singh.