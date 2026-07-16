Natrang stages patriotic play ‘Aazadi Ki Gaatha’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Marking the historic 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Natrang presented its new Hindi theatrical production 'Aazadi Ki Gaatha', here today.

The production was supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, as part of the nationwide celebrations commemorating the iconic patriotic song, in collaboration with the JKAACL.

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The play written and directed by Pawan Verma Ki Gaatha' is a stirring theatrical tribute to India's freedom struggle, portraying the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and patriotism of the nation's immortal freedom fighters.

It takes audiences on an inspiring journey from the First War of Independence in 1857 to the historic dawn of freedom on 15 August 1947.

The narrative opens with the emotional appeal of Bharat Mata, who mourns the suffering of her children under British colonial rule.

Answering her call, Mangal Pandey emerges as the first spark of rebellion, refusing to compromise his faith and dignity in the face of oppression. His supreme sacrifice ignites the spirit of resistance across the country.

The play then shifts to the legendary Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, whose fearless commitment to the nation demonstrated that true freedom demands the highest form of courage.

The concluding chapters portray Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of truth, non-violence, self-reliance, and mass civil resistance, culminating in the achievement of India's Independence on 15 August 1947.

The play featured Suhana Gorka/Mehak Chib as Bharat Mata, Neeraj Kant Sharma as the Narrator, Kushal Bhat as Mahatma Gandhi, Kananpreet Kaur as Sarojini Naidu, Aakash Wadhwan as Mangal Pandey, Vrinda Gujral as Rani Lakshmibai, Mahikshit Singh as Bhagat Singh, Aryan Sharma as Rajguru, Nikshay Mahajan as Sukhdev, Aadesh Dhar as the British Officer and Krishay Bhatia as the Sipahi.

The chorus comprised Mohd Yaseen, Vishal Sharma, Priyal Ashok Gupta, Mehak Chib, Supriya Gorka, Sheetal Sen, Krishna, Narinder, Musrat Bano, Suhani, Vipashu and Namrita.

The production was presented by Natrang Jammu.

At the culmination, artists were felicitated by Sonali Arun Gupta Additional Secretary and Dr Javed Rahi Secretary Kala Kendra Jammu.