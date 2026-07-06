Natrang stages Hindi play ‘Ramkrishna Paramhans’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Theatre group 'Natrang' here today staged a new Hindi play 'Ramkrishna Paramhans', written by renowned playwright Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena and directed by Neeraj Kant.

Speaking on this occasion, Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur said that it is Natrang's constant endeavour to acquaint audiences with the lives and ideas of India's great thinkers and philosophers who carried the essence of Indian ethos to the global stage.

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The play opened with the resonant sounds of temple bells, devotional chants and the sacred invocation of the Divine Mother, instantly transporting the audience into an atmosphere of profound spirituality. Against this evocative backdrop unfolded the inspiring journey of Gadadhar, a simple village boy from Kamarpukur, who was destined to become one of India's greatest spiritual luminaries, Sri Ramakrishna Paramhans.

As Gadadhar matured, his yearning to realize God intensified and after sometime he assumed the role of priest at the Kali Temple in Dakshineswar. There, his intense devotion and unwavering quest for the Divine Mother reached extraordinary heights and he was ultimately blessed with the divine vision of Mother Kali, transforming him into Ramakrishna Paramhans.

Under the guidance of different masters, he practiced Tantra, Vedanta, Islam and Christianity, ultimately realizing that all faiths lead to the same Supreme Truth.

A significant dramatic dimension was added with the arrival of seekers and disciples, most notably the young and inquisitive Narendra Nath Dutta, who later became Swami Vivekananda.

Artists who performed in the play were Kushal Bhat, Kananpreet Kaur, Aakash Wadhwan, Nikshay Mahajan, and Aryan Sharma; lighting was designed and executed by Neeraj Kant, musical score was composed by Mehak Chib and the play was presented before the audience by Mahikshit Singh.