Natrang stages Hindi play ‘Aakhiri Boond’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Theatre group 'Natrang' here today staged Hindi play 'Aakhiri Boond', written and directed by Neeraj Kant.

The play 'Aakhri Boond' beautifully and creatively portrayed the vision of Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K.

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Speaking on the occasion, Natrang Director Balwant Thakur informed that the theatre group had recently produced ten theatrical 'quickies' dedicated to Jal Jeevan Mission.

The story revolves around a village celebrating the successful implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, under which clean tap water reached every household.

The play opens with a festive atmosphere as villagers celebrate 'Jal Arpan Diwas' and 'Jal Mahotsav'.

Women in the village share how they no longer need to walk miles to fetch water, saving both time and effort.

Children, especially young girls who previously spent hours collecting water, can now attend school regularly. Farmers and youth pledge their support for maintaining the system through active participation in Gram Sabha meetings and collective responsibility.

The play further addresses the looming threat of drought and depleting groundwater levels. The slogan 'Save Water Today-Secure Life Tomorrow' reinforces the urgency of collective action.

In the final segment, the women take the lead by testing water quality using field test kits and promoting laboratory testing through certified labs. They proudly call themselves 'Water Guardians'.

Artists who performed in the play were Pawan Verma, Kananpreet Kaur, Aadesh Dhar and Kushal Bhat.