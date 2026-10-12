Natrang stages Dogri play ‘Gatt’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 11: Balwant Thakur’s popular Dogri play ‘Gatt’ was staged here today at the lawns of Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.

Based on Krishna Chander’s famous Urdu classic short story ‘Khadda’, the play is a hard hitting satire on the decay of human values. The play was directed by Neeraj Kant.

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Play ‘Gatt’ opens with a person falling into a ditch whose pleas for help come out unanswered by one and all.

Different people pass by him giving different excuses for their inability to help the person in distress.

The unemployed youth are unable to find time out of their fixed schedule of hunting for girls. A ‘Sadhu’ showers blessings and prays for his peace in as and where condition. A cop lodges an FIR and asks him to report to the Police Station knowingly that he will never be able to come out of the ditch on his own. A foreigner lady enquires about his choice between India and Pakistan, which side he would like to take?

The situation becomes more dramatic when a minister after a complaint from the public about worsening of the road, makes a round of the area. Workers of Public Works Department instead of taking out the man from the ditch put wooden planks over the ditch and create a stage for minister’s speech. Here the minister lists his development revolution.

When the public meeting is over, the wooden planks are removed but no one pays any heed to the fallen-man in the ditch.

Finally a man from the audience appears and appeals everyone to render a helping hand to this common man who is still in the ditch.

The play reflects the plight of the poor masses who continue to suffer for want of help from those at the helm of affairs.

Actors who acted in the play included Neeraj Kant, Pawan Verma, Mohd Yaseen, Kartik Kumar, Mahikshit Singh, Aryan Sharma and Aadesh Dhar.