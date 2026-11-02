Natrang stages Dogri play ‘Diary Kuse Lok Naath Di’, pays tribute to Ved Rahi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged Dogri play ‘Diary Kuse Lok Naath Di’.

Based on a story by eminent Dogri writer and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, Prof. Madan Mohan Sharma, the play was adapted by Dimple Sharma and directed by Neeraj Kant.

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Before the start of the play, Natrang members observed a two minutes silence to condole the demise of legendary Dogri writer and filmmaker Ved Rahi and all those who were present on the occasion expressed deep sorrow over his passing away.

Natrang Director Balwant Thakur recalled Natrang’s long and cherished association with Ved Rahi and said that his demise was an irreparable loss that had created a huge void in the literary and cultural landscape of J&K.

The play ‘Diary Kuse Lok Naath Di’ revolves around the diary of Lok Nath, whose personal experiences reveal the ironies, aspirations and dilemmas of an ordinary man. The narrative unfolds when a writer, intrigued by an attractive diary found by his son, begins reading its contents. Through a series of humorous and revealing episodes, the diary captures Lok Nath’s disillusionment, financial struggles and romantic fantasies, particularly his unsuccessful attempts to approach his employer’s sister-in-law.

Neeraj Kant, as ‘Writer’, maintained the appropriate narrative tonality while Pawan Verma, as ‘Lok Nath’, portrayed the character’s inner conflicts and emotional dilemmas. Lighting and music were executed by Kushal Bhat.