Natrang stages Dogri play ‘Bawa Jitto’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 19: Aghar Jitto Mela-2019 enlivened with the presentation of globally acclaimed Dogri play ‘Bawa Jitto’ at the main stage of Aghar Jitto consecutively for the second evening.

The play is written by Late Prof. Ram Nath Shastri and is directed by Padamshree Balwant Thakur.

The presentation made the entire audience to relive a 15th century tale exactly at the same place where it happened over 650 hundred years back.

Welcoming the mammoth gathering at the main stage of Aghar Jitto, Natrang Director Balwant Thakur said if such events are made a permanent feature and supported wholeheartedly, they will not only revive cultural and community life of the area but will also become the ultimate world cultural destination.

The story of Bawa Jitto portrays the age-old saga of exploitation of landless farmers by landlords. Bawa Jitto, a hard working, farm-less farmer is forced to leave his native village. Accompanied by his nine-year-old daughter, he takes shelter in the house of a friend in Shamachak, a nearby village.

The efforts of his friend Rullo result in a land grant from landlord in Shamachak and one-fourth of the produce is fixed as land revenue. The hard work put in by him, the sweat and toil of Jitto turns a barren land into prolific treasure. This makes the landlord to back out on his word and ask for major share of the crop. Helpless Jitto, unable to endure injustice, kills himself. The agony becomes boundless when Gauri, his little daughter immolates herself on her father’s pyre.

Artists who performed in the play were Arvind Anand, Anil Tickoo, Vrinda Gujral, Saanvi Anand. They were supported by senior actors like Suresh Kumar, Beer Singh, Neeraj Kant, Vijay Bhat, Ghaghi, Sanjeev Gupta, Dewankshi Sabikhi, Vrinda Sharma, Subash Jamwal and Mohd Yaseen as Rullo.