Natrang stages comedy play ‘Kissa Badal Gaya’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Theatre group 'Natrang' here today staged comedy play 'Kissa Badal Gaya', written by renowned writer Showkat Thanvi and directed by Neeraj Kant.

Speaking on the occasion, Natrang Director, Padma Shri Balwant Thakur elaborated on the importance of comedy in theatre and its role in providing relief from the stress of everyday life.

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The play revolves around Zafar and his wife Jameela, who are constantly seen scolding their servants, Rahim and Naseeban, for breaking crockery and failing to perform their duties properly.

The story takes an interesting turn when Zafar purchases an expensive lottery ticket. Inspired by his master, Rahim also buys the same after selling his wife's earrings. Zafar becomes furious upon learning about Rahim's decision. However, the entire situation changes dramatically when Rahim wins the lottery and becomes a millionaire. Overnight, the servants become masters, while the masters are reduced to the status of servants.

Interestingly, the sudden change in social status does not bring about an immediate change in Rahim and Naseeban's mindset. Despite their newfound wealth, they continue behaving according to their old habits and begin blaming Zafar and Jameela for one reason or the another, just as they themselves were treated.

Zafar and Jameela reminded them that, as millionaires, they are now expected to maintain a certain social status and dignity. Their advice, however, falls on deaf ears. Having experienced the same treatment they had once inflicted upon their servants, Zafar and Jameela eventually decide to leave Rahim and Naseeban to manage their lives on their own.

The couple, however, pleads them not to leave, admitting that they cannot manage without their help.

Realizing their mutual dependence, they eventually decide to live together happily, with greater understanding and due respect for one another.

Artists who performed in the play were Pawan Verma, Kananpreet Kaur, Vrinda Gujral, Damini Thakur and Kushal Bhat; lighting was executed by Neeraj Kant and the presentations were handled by Mehak Chib.