Natrang stages comedy play ‘Chor’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged Hindi comedy play ‘Chor’, written by Rajindra Kumar Sharma and directed by Neeraj Kant.

Speaking on the occasion, Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur highlighted the significance of Natrang’s Sunday Theatre Series, which continues to promote regular theatrical activity in Jammu.

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The play opens in the dead of night with Naresh fast asleep in his room. His slumber is interrupted by a suspicious noise and he discovers a young woman disguised as a thief standing before him brandishing a gun. She demands money. Scared Naresh pleads for mercy but the intruder remains unyielding. As Naresh tries to snatch the weapon from her, he discovers that the gun was a toy and the woman now changes strategy and threatens to raise alarm and falsely accuse him of molestation if he refuses to meet her demands.

The escalating commotion soon draws the attention of Naresh’s wife and brother-in-law, who are shocked by the bizarre scene unfolding before them.

Completely cornered and unable to explain the situation, Naresh surrenders but learns that the lady thief is actually his sister-in-law, who orchestrated the entire drama to make her first meeting with him memorable.

Artists who performed in the play were Mehak Chib, Aadesh Dhar, Supria Gorka and Nikshya Mahajan, lights were design by Neeraj Kant, stage presentations and overall coordination was managed by Akash Wadhwan.