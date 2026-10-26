Natrang, ICCR Jammu showcase ‘Colours of J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: Natrang Jammu here today presented Balwant Thakur’s internationally acclaimed cultural production, ‘Colours of Jammu & Kashmir’ with support of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jammu, Rakesh Jewellers and Varun Beverages.

Minga Sherpa, District Development Commissioner, Jammu, graced the occasion as chief guest. Appreciating Natrang’s innovative efforts, he lauded the organization for its sustained contribution to preserving and promoting J&K’s cultural legacy.

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Amongst distinguished guests who graced the occasion were Hemant Kumar Sharma, Former Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Sonali Arun Gupta, Additional Secretary, JKAACL; Ela Choudhary and Javaid Rahi, Secretary, Kala Kendra Jammu.

In welcome address, Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur shared the creative vision behind Colours of J&K.

He emphasized that the production was specifically designed for national and international platforms, offering a compelling cultural introduction to the region through its artistic strengths.

The presentation powerfully conveyed the unity in diversity that defines J&K. Rather than presenting individual folk traditions in isolation it brought them together as integral elements of a larger cultural mosaic. Vibrant costumes, energetic movements, evocative music and compelling stagecraft culminated in a spectacular finale that generated immense enthusiasm and left the audience enthralled.

The show was choreographed by Sunny Mujoo, with lighting designed by Pankaj Sharma and Shivam Singh. Natrang artists who performed in the presentation included Sunny Mujoo, Kananpreet Kaur, Sakshi Gupta, Sana Chauhan, Vani Thakur, Arya Sharma, Pallavi Sharma, Anshika Wazir, Muskaan Gupta, Suhani, Musrat Bhatt Bano, Vanshika Manhas, Janvi Billoria, Amit Rana, Arun Sharma, Krishna, Arundev Verma, Sanket Bhagat, Narinder Verma, Sahil Narwalia, Suneha Angural and Vipashu Sharma.

The programme was anchored by Neeraj Kant and coordinated by Sartaj Singh, Pawan Verma, Mohd Yaseen, Mahikshit Singh and Kushal Bhat.