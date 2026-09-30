National U-17 Chess C’ship enters third round

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: The 36th National U-17 Boys and Girls Chess Championship entered its third round at Kangra Fort Banquets and Resorts, Barnai, with 286 players from 30 States/UTs, including 38 from J&K, participating.

After two rounds, IM Vignesh of Telangana, FM Bivor Adas of West Bengal, FM Madhavendra Pratap of MP, FM Daakshin Arun of Tamil Nadu and FM Aarit Kapil of Delhi were among the boys' leaders. In girls, WCM Gade Sharanya of Telangana, Nikita Koul and Anushka Babu Kutwal of Maharashtra, WFM Suparya Ghosh of West Bengal and Shreya G Hipparagi of Maharashtra were among the leaders.

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Sanjeev Gupta, Co-convener, BJP Tourism Cell, and Raman Sharma, president, Jammu Katra Tourism Welfare Organization, made ceremonial moves and wished players success. Atul Kumar Gupta, Baldev Raj, Arvindu Sharma and Dr Ajit Kumar were also present. The event is being organised by All J&K Chess Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council on behalf of AICF.