National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme: 69 Panchayats of Reasi declared as TB Mukt

REASI, Oct 13: The district administration Reasi today declared 69 Panchayats as TB Mukt Panchayats here at a programme organised to acknowledge the efforts of the Health Department and other stakeholders towards tuberculosis elimination at the grassroots level.

District Development Commissioner Kumar Abhishek gave away certificates to the concerned Block Medical Officers, health representatives and other stakeholders in recognition of their contribution to achieving TB Mukt status for the respective Panchayats.

The programme was attended by the Chief Medical Officer; District Tuberculosis Officer, Udhampur/Reasi; Block Medical Officers of all blocks and other concerned health officials.

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On the occasion, the DDC stressed the need for sustained and coordinated efforts to strengthen the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). He emphasised active case finding, early diagnosis, timely treatment, adherence to prescribed treatment and greater community participation to achieve the goal of a TB-free district. He also called for stronger coordination among the concerned departments to ensure effective implementation of tuberculosis elimination initiatives at the Panchayat level.

Later, a meeting to review the progress of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Medical Officer. During the meeting, the District Tuberculosis Officer gave a detailed presentation on the programme, covering key activities, achievements, existing gaps and measures required to further strengthen tuberculosis elimination efforts across the district.

The meeting was attended by Block Medical Officers, NTEP Nodal Officers and other concerned health officials and representatives. The participants were directed to ensure effective implementation of programme activities at the block and Panchayat levels, with a focus on timely identification of cases, treatment completion and regular monitoring of progress under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The programme highlighted the importance of collective responsibility, community involvement and interdepartmental coordination in sustaining the TB Mukt status of the recognised Panchayats and extending these efforts to other areas of the district. The Health Department reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening field-level interventions and working towards the elimination of tuberculosis in District Reasi.